Kenan season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? The latest







Following tonight’s finale on NBC, can you expect to see a Kenan season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? There are a lot of moving parts with the Kenan Thompson sitcom, and of course it’s a very worth subject to dive into.

Let’s start with the official stance on the matter from the network: There is no season 2 at the moment. NBC is taking their time figuring this out, and odds are, much of that has to do with the ratings. Despite getting off to a good start, the show overall is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.4 million live viewers. These numbers do leave something to be desired, but not all hope is necessarily lost. The demo numbers here are comparable to Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson, which recently got a season 2 renewal. However, it is down in total viewers versus that show. Its numbers are also down compared to Young Rock, the comedy that airs before it.

So, for the time being, we’d say that Kenan is a toss-up at best for renewal. What it has going for it is Thompson’s star power, and the ability for him to cross-promote the show weekly on Saturday Night Live. It may also find a streaming audience on Peacock over time. With Superstore over, it makes sense for NBC to chart a path forward with some of their other shows, but it remains to be seen if they have the confidence that a season 2 of Kenan will perform up to their expectations.

Expect to hear either renewal or cancellation news at some point next month; because the network will need to formulate a full 2012-22 schedule soon, we don’t think that this is one of those decisions that we’ll be stuck waiting on for a long time.

