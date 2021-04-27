The Resident season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Conrad and Nic’s ‘day off’







As we approach The Resident season 4 episode 12 on Fox next week, one thing is clear: Conrad and Nic need a break. How could they not after everything that they’ve gone through?

Here’s the problem with this idea: They probably aren’t going to get one. That’s just not the way that this crazy world works! You don’t often get what you want and instead, you have to scratch and claw your way to breathing a heavy sigh. Let’s just go ahead and hope that the upcoming story lives up to all of our expectations, since there’s another medical mystery that is going to interrupt everything for Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp’s characters.

Below, we've got the full The Resident season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some additional news all about what lies ahead:

With Nic’s due date steadily approaching, she and Conrad plan a relaxing day off, but their plans are interrupted when a patient with a medical mystery sends them rushing back to Chastain. Devon stays by Rose’s (guest star Cara Ricketts) side as she starts her clinical trial and things take a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, Kit is under pressure to bring Chastain out of debt in the all-new “Hope in the Unseen” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-412) (TV-14 L, V)

We are getting close to the end of the season; so will we start to get evidence of that within this episode? We’d be surprised, honestly. We are still fairly far out and we think that for now, we’re building more towards stories that could be impactful later on. Also, we’re still in a place where missing Mina is high on the list of things that that are on our mind. We’re honestly not sure that will change at any point this season.

