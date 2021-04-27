Big Brother Canada 9 interview: Jedson Tavernier on battle vs. Tera, more







On last night’s Big Brother Canada 9 episode, it was revealed for sure that Jedson Tavernier was gone from the game. How this eviction came about was a little unusual, to put it mildly. First, he was evicted during the first part of the Fake Double Eviction. Then, he lost his chance at returning to the game to Tera. It was a nail-biter, and there were a few moments where it seemed like he was going to be able to beat her.

So how is Jed feeling about what happened in the game and his ultimate demise? Rest assured, we have a LOT to discuss within…

To check out this Big Brother Canada interview now, all you gotta do is watch it below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates, including future interviews down the road.

In this video, we start off by talking about who Jedson feels let him down in the game — he also makes it clear who has his vote for sure if they’re in the final two and also who he was the most loyal to. He vents about Tychon and talks through that competition that he lost at the very last minute to send him packing. We have a lot of respect for the game Jed played: He fought hard and stayed true to his allies. By and large, he was one of many likable people this season. He valued himself as a competitor, and with that in mind, it was only fitting that his journey this season ended with him losing in the metaphorical field of battle.

With Jed now officially gone, the game presses on and you better believe there are even more surprises ahead. The finale is right around the corner, so prepare yourself!

