The Good Doctor season 4 episode 16 return date: A look at ‘Dr. Ted’

Alas, though, we do have to kick things off here with the bad news. There is, after all, no new episode airing on ABC in seven days. You will be waiting instead until Monday, May 10 in order to check out “Dr. Ted,” a story that will further continue Lea’s pregnancy while presenting new challenges. Unfortunately, we can’t say that these are going to be easy for either her or Shaun to take. They could lead to a wide array of new challenges and in the end, Freddie Highmore’s character will need to figure out how he wants to approach them. Can he let go of being a doctor and let someone else do the work there?

For a few more specifics, we suggest that you check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Dr. Ted” – Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient’s wishes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We are getting closer to the end of this season, but we’ve clearly learned already that ABC wants to stretch this out for as long as possible. Why? It’s mostly because they recognize there is value in doing so, especially in a year where there isn’t that much other content due to the health crisis. This season has already aired further in the spring than any other in recent memory.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 16?

