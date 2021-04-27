Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere date, details revealed







Curious to know when the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere is poised to arrive on Starz? Today, the network handed down the good news!

Come Sunday, July 18, you are going to have a chance to check out the latest edition of the franchise on the air. This is a prequel to the original, and an ironically story to a guy whose story is, ironically already tied up in the present. If you want a few more details about what’s coming, check out the early description courtesy of the network:

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Raising Kanan is a prequel to the original Power franchise. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.

When we catch up with Kanan here, though, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

While we do know how Kanan’s story ends already, there is a lot of material still to be mined from this! What makes Raising Kanan unique is that so much of the backstory for Kanan is still up in the air; we haven’t got a lot of the finer detail and through that, we have an opportunity to explore SO many new characters who could have an uncertain future.

