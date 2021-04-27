9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Serial arsonist on the loose!







As we prepare to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 11 on Fox next week, Owen is going to find himself through right into chaos. He took a little bit of time off to recover from his surgery and on the other side, he’s going to find an almost-impossible situation for him to deal with.

What’s at the center of this one? Doing his part to find a serial arsonist. This isn’t going to be an easy thing to do, especially when you consider the race-against-time aspect of it that can make matters so stressful. There’s a recognition here that one wrong move will throw you right into peril, or make it so that this person is able to commit even more crimes down the road.

So while there are some clearly-serious events at the heart of this story, you’re also going to have a chance for some personal, emotional content courtesy of some other characters. For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead:

After being forced to take time off work to recover from his surgery, Owen finds himself immersed in the search for a serial arsonist. Meanwhile, T.K. and Carlos take their relationship to the next level and Marjan copes with the aftermath of losing someone on the job in the all-new “Slow Burn” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 3 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-211) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Before we get to the end of this episode, it’s our hope that Owen, at least, finds himself in a spot where this arsonist is taken out. Not only that, but that things continue to move in a good direction for TK and Carlos.

