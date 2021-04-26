All American season 3 episode 12 return date hopes on The CW







After tonight’s episode, it does make some sense to want the All American season 3 episode 12 return date at The CW. How could you not? This is a show that loves to enter these hiatuses with some big moments, the ones that of course leave you screaming at your television.

Unfortunately, this isn’t going to be one of the shorter hiatuses out there. After all, we know that there are at least two weeks of repeats between now and when the show returns. Per The Futon Critic, the earliest return date we’re going to see is Monday, May 17. It’s too early for there to be a number of details out there about what lies ahead, but this is continuing The CW’s surprising strategy of not focusing on airing their shows in what is typically primary network real estate.

So what’s going on here? You can argue that this is the network trying to avoid competition from other networks, but we think it also represents a major pivot for them in terms of their programming strategy. They recognize that they don’t need to worry as much about live ratings when they can monetize streaming on their app and in other places like Netflix after the fact.

With All American in particular, there’s nothing to worry about in terms of whether or not this hiatus will interfere with the show’s long-term future. It already has a season 4 and at this point, we think that it is one of the crown jewels in the network’s lineup. The fact that it already has a spin-off pilot really speaks wonders as to how it is valued.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for some additional insight — there will be more on this episode before too long. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







