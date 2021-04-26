The Blacklist season 8 photo: Is Liz back with the Task Force?







We know that Megan Boone is now back on The Blacklist season 8, but is Liz Keen working alongside the Task Force once more? That is our primary subject of conversation today.

In a recent post on Instagram (see below), you can see Amir Arison sharing a picture with Liz alongside the rest of her FBI Task Force colleagues. Does this mean that she’s going to be a part of the team again? Well, there isn’t much of a guarantee of that at present…

We should note that Megan is not wearing a uniform or a badge in this image, so we wouldn’t take this as evidence that Liz is working officially with the Task Force just yet. There’s no guarantee that she’s working for them at all! This behind-the-scenes photo could come in the midst of a storyline where Liz is under arrest or being interrogated. Given that Liz has tried to murder Reddington, in addition to orchestrating the plane incident and having her Cyranoid murder Chemical Mary, she’s committed quite a few crimes that could give the Task Force pause.

Of course, with that being said they’ve also certainly let Reddington get away with a lot over the years. We do still think it’s feasible that Liz works with the Task Force again, mostly because this is a ground that is all about finding the proper means to an end.

A new episode of the NBC series airs on Friday — we’ll just have to wait and see what the next moves are for Liz and the FBI…

What do you want to see when it comes to Liz and the Task Force on The Blacklist season 8 coming up?

