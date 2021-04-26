When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11 video: Love triangle trouble?







In the event that you did not know When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11 serves as the penultimate story of the entire season. It also could be one where a lot of things change, which makes some sense given the title here is “Changing Times.”

In the promo below, you can get a pretty solid sense of what lies ahead here, at least in terms of Elizabeth facing more indecision than ever. The character is trying to figure out just where her heart lies, and it’s starting to feel like it’s gravitating more back towards Nathan. The two had a moment back in episode 9 that suggested there could be something there, and they also closed out episode 10 with a valuable discussion all about the circumstances surrounding Jack’s death.

Now, you have Nathan bringing Erin Krakow’s character a bouquet of flowers from Florence’s wedding, ones that suggest she may be the next person to tie the knot. Yet, is she really that close to it? Lucas also wants to see her in the promo, and in that moment it’s clear that Elizabeth is facing a great deal of indecision. She may not know exactly what she wants to do when it comes to her future, and may not know for sure until we get around to the finale.

In the end, it’s our hope that When Calls the Heart season 8 ends with a little more closure on the subject of Elizabeth’s relationship; in all honesty, it doesn’t matter who she ends up choosing just as much as she does. It’s not like either one of them is a terrible match for her. Instead, it is more about who she sees as a more viable option for her long-term future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now, including other details on what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! After you do this very thing, we suggest that you come back around for other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







