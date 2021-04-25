When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11, there are all sorts of reasons to be excited … and, of course, also nervous. There are only two episodes left this season! Not only that, but we know already that there are a lot of big stories that need to be unraveled in “Changing Times.” We need to learn what the future holds for Elizabeth, and we also have to figure out what’s going to come next for Carson and Faith. They’ve made a ton of big decisions as of late, as they’ve had to figure out both what is best for their careers and also their relationship.

Whatever transpires within this episode will almost certainly bleed over to the big finale — for a few more details, check out the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11 synopsis (per SpoilerTV):

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 24, 2021 – A visit to Hope Valley by Landis (Todd Thomson, “Supernatural”), the school inspector, causes trouble for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “Army Wives”) on “When Calls the Heart” in “Changing Times,” premiering Sunday, May 2 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton, “My One and Only”) finally finds her calling. A search is called when one of Hope Valley’s residents is lost. Carson (Paul Greene, “Christmas in Evergreein: Tidings of Joy”) and Faith’s (Andrea Brooks, “Supergirl”) relationship is put to the ultimate test.

While there are a lot of great stories coming up within this episode, we’ll admit that there is one cloud hanging over the show as of right now: The lack of a season 9 renewal. Do we think that it’s coming? Sure, and we’ve seen occasions before where Hallmark takes their time to announce more episodes. Odds are, we’ll find out something by the time the finale wraps next month. Fingers crossed!

