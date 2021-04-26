Mare of Easttown episode 3 preview: An unlikely suspect surfaces







As you prepare for Mare of Easttown episode 3 airing on HBO next week, there is one important phrase that comes to mind: Follow the evidence. When Mare and Colin examine it, they’ll be pointed in a new direction. It’s one that could very well shock them, but this is the sort of show where this stuff could come around every corner! You have to go ahead and be prepared for that. Surprises in this series are as common as great performances from star Kate Winslet.

Below, we’ve got the full Mare of Easttown episode 3 synopsis with some additional news all about what lies ahead from here:

As Mare and Colin parse new physical evidence, phone records lead to an unlikely suspect; after lashing out at Helen about a possible custody fight over Drew, Mare receives some unprompted advice from Richard on how to move forward with Carrie.

Because Mare of Easttown doesn’t exactly have the longest episode order out there, this is a story that is going to have to move quickly. The case will evolve and change over time, and that’s without even thinking about what’s going on in the title character’s personal life.

We do think that this show is going to eventually go down a course similar to Nicole Kidman’s The Undoing, where it becomes more and more of a sensation as time goes on. We do think that the final episodes will stand a chance to be one of the biggest pop-culture events of the spring, especially since there aren’t too many other new, breakout hits out there at the moment. Even if the foundation of the show is an established formula, there is a chance still for the writers to bring all sorts of new stuff to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some other information when it comes to Mare of Easttown right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mare of Easttown episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some assorted updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







