The Nevers episode 4 spoilers: A look ahead towards ‘Undertaking’







Following tonight’s new episode, are you excited to learn more about The Nevers episode 4 and what lies ahead? This episode is entitled “Undertaking,” and as you would imagine there’s a lot of big stuff around almost every corner here. This is a story about Mundi’s quest, about new threats, and also preparing for what the future holds.

In a way, this is an episode still about unexpected challenges — we’re still getting used to the world of The Nevers and with that in mind, it still has the capacity to shake things up at just about every turn.

Want to get a few more specifics now on what the future could hold? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the full The Nevers episode 4 synopsis:

While Mundi seeks justice, Amalia and her most trusted advisers make a list of potential enemies; Harriet, Primrose and the other Orphans attempt to decipher a message; Amalia exposes an unexpected threat.

How are the ratings?

We can absolutely see a good bit of curiosity on that very subject, even if HBO doesn’t judge the future of their shows based on the live ratings alone. It is worth noting, though, that The Nevers actually scored a larger viewership in episode 2 than episode 1. That does offer up some optimism for the future of the series, especially when you consider the concerns that were present leading into the premiere, whether they be mixed reviews or Joss Whedon’s prior involvement in the project.

It could be some time still, though, before we learn as to whether or not The Nevers is renewed for a season 2. HBO will likely want to gauge the streaming performance of the show before they come up with a firm decision one way or the other.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Nevers episode 4?

