Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, April 25?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that tonight is the Academy Awards, it makes sense to wonder this. That’s a lot of competition, and traditionally, that’s not something that many networks would want to go up against.

In the end, apparently the folks at the premium-cable channel decided this very thing. There is no episode tonight, making this one of the rare occasions this season where we’ve got a repeat. While HBO does not exactly come out and list reasons why they air a repeat as opposed to a new episode, it’s easy to speculate that the Oscars played a pretty major role here. They want to air episodes when they can generate buzz, though ironically, there are still new installments of both The Nevers and also Mare of Easttown tonight.

Rest assured, though, that there are many other episodes of Last Week Tonight ahead this season, so don’t look at this as one of those super-long hiatuses that we tend to see in the summer. Listings currently suggest that there is a new episode next week, so you’ll be able to dive into the latest headlines again soon enough. (Oh, and it goes without saying there will be headlines, even if there are slightly fewer of them now than in past years.)

While you wait for the show to return, remember this: There’s a pretty good chance you’ll see several delays to the show’s start time in the coming weeks. Go ahead and consider this a symptom of there being so much original programming airing on HBO right now! They know viewers will watch Oliver’s show no matter what, so they have no issue with it sliding around on the schedule.

