Blue Bloods season 11 finale: What could a possible cliffhanger be?







In the event that you did not know, the Blue Bloods season 11 finale is airing on Friday, May 14 as a part of a two-hour event. Odds are, it’s going to be big, bold, exciting, and dramatic. It may even set the stage for what lies ahead in the already-renewed season 12.

For the sake of this article, we want to discuss what is effectively the space between seasons 11 and 12 — namely, the idea of a possible cliffhanger. Could there be one that leaves you with bated breath? Blue Bloods doesn’t always venture into these waters, but we’ve come up with a few things they could tease between seasons if they really wanted to.

Joe Hill’s status – Will he end up resuming the career we once had? We recently discussed how the character will be involved in the final episodes of the season, and how he seems to be diving more into deep-cover missions at the moment. There may be a part of him right still desperate to escape Frank’s shadow, but will he stay there forever? This is the most likely cliffhanger just because we know the finale’s already moving in this direction.

Danny and Baez’s relationship – Will Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters become something more than partners? We do think the show hinted at a possibility earlier this season — though there is a hardly a guarantee that they will choose to follow up on it.

Erin’s status at the DA’s office – There’s a chance that more conflict between her and the new boss could lead to one of them being in career jeopardy — the show wouldn’t play it out to be overly dramatic, but it is something we’re watching out for. We do think Erin will get the ultimate promotion someday…

A change for Eddie? – The obvious storyline is that she and Jamie are expecting a baby, but there are other ideas that the writers could explore. Take, for example, Eddie potentially moving up the ranks — remember that she also took the Sergeant’s exam prior to Jamie getting a promotion!

When we will get official finale details?

More than likely, they’ll surface at some point early next month — rest assured, we’ll have our eyes peeled for all sorts of good stuff.

There are, obviously, many more possible Blue Bloods season 11 cliffhangers…

