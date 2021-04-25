NCIS season 18 episode 13 photo: The latest on Bishop and Torres!







Are we going to get a big Bishop – Torres update at some point before NCIS season 18 wraps up? It goes without saying we want it! There have been teases in the past that this relationship would be addressed this season, but we’re not sure if what we saw during “1mm” earlier this season qualifies as that. It’s clear that they have feelings for each other, and we do wonder if they could be together behind the scenes.

But is this relationship going to be made clear in episode 13? CBS recently released a new batch of photos for the upcoming May 4 episode (entitled “Misconduct”), and this does show Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters out doing some investigating.

Per the official synopsis for the hour, “the team investigates a biker killed in a hit and run” in this episode while Gibbs appears in court; unfortunately, there isn’t all that much to go on with either story at the moment. The case Bishop and Torres are working on seems to be fairly run-of-the-mill, and that’s why we’re hoping for some sort of substantial update on their relationship. We don’t expect them to talk romance all that much on the job, but couldn’t we at least get one scene of them away from the office? We know because of Gibbs’ rules that they’d probably keep a potential coupling quiet, at least for now.

In the end, we just hope that we get to see something more from Bishop and Torres — even if we know that hiding relationships is one of the things that NCIS does best.

