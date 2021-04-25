Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? New episode 7 spoilers!







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, or pushed back because of ABC’s broadcast of the Academy Awards? It makes sense to wonder, but wonder no more! There is an answer within this piece.

Let’s go ahead now and share the all-important news, though it may be news that people don’t want to entirely hear. After all, there is no new installment airing on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It may have something to do with the Oscars, but also CBS’ own interest in keeping the remainder of their episodes until May. Think of it like this: There are four more installments to come, and they can air them from May 2 until the 23rd without interruption. This also allows them to take advantage of the key May sweeps ratings period, something that matters tremendously for them.

So while you do have to wait for one more week, how about some details to tide you over? The next installment carries with it the title of “Hunting Grounds,” and the full The Equalizer episode 7 synopsis has more updates as to what lies ahead:

“Hunting Grounds” – McCall races to find a woman kidnapped by a serial killer whose past crimes went undetected because the victims were from marginalized communities. Also, trouble arises for McCall when her vigilante activity puts her on Manhattan District Attorney Avery Grafton’s (Jennifer Ferrin) radar, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Given how close this episode is to the finale, we have to believe that there is a lot of drama to come, let alone a few more big twists! The thing that makes The Equalizer work is that it combines mystery, action, and topical drama in one hour-long package — there’s a lot more room for growth here, and we could see a lot of that moving into season 2.

