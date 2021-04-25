Line of Duty season 6 episode 6: Did Kate survive? Is Ryan dead?







At the start of Line of Duty season 6 episode 6, we knew that there was going to be a shocking kick-off to the story. There had to be based on how this past episode ended. Kate and Ryan each had their guns pointed at each other, so it was only a matter of time before their fates were confirmed.

In the early going, we at least learned a part of the puzzle — Ryan was dead. The character had been a part of the series for some time, but we weren’t altogether shocked that he was the one to go rather than Kate. She’s such an essential part of the story, after all, and soon after Ryan’s death was revealed, we saw that Kate was alive and talking to Jo Davidson. This part of the story was far from over.

The question that we were left to wonder after all of this was rather simple: Was Kate an actual fugitive, or did she have some sort of larger plan that she needed Jo for? One of the things we’ve come to know through years of watching Line of Duty is very rarely is a motive altogether simple to follow. More often than not, it’s incredibly complex.

So yes, the great news is that Kate is alive. However, there are still a number of other questions remaining for the story to come. Take, for example, why Jo decided to do what she did and confess to Ryan’s death — also, is Kate bent? Does she have a larger role in pulling strings than we realize? This show never quite ties together anything so neatly, and it’s hard to be shocked that things are where they are at present.

