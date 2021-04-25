Mare of Easttown episode 2 spoilers: Will the case turn obsessive?







While we know tonight is going to feature the Academy Awards airing on ABC, there’s also a chance to check out Mare of Easttown episode 2. This series could prove to be Emmy-worthy later this year, as it certainly brings to the table everything that you would want. Think in terms of a fantastic performance from Kate Winslet, plus a mystery that will likely get more topsy-turvy as time goes on.

It is going to be the development of this case and the victims that will allow Mare of Easttown to stand out. On the surface, after all, we’ve seen this formula already: A preview-cable limited series anchored by a big-name performer as a cop who gets obsessed with a case. What makes Mare different? Her passion is uniquely her own, as are some of the circumstances around her. Her driving force feels singular … or is it? This is what makes episode 2 and beyond so important; we need to peel back some of these layers further.

If you head over to the link here, you can get an opportunity to see what’s coming up most of the season — it’s one of those “this season on…” promos as opposed to just one for tonight’s episode. Still, you see some heated action sequences, a major twist coming courtesy of the tip line, some interrogation scenes, and Mare promising that she is going to figure out the truth.

While our hope is that episode 2 will continue to be exciting and dramatic, the reality remains as follows: It’s silly to imagine that big surprise is going to be revealed tonight. It’s going to take a few more weeks to better determine what sort of show this is really destined to be.

