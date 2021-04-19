Mare of Easttown episode 2 preview: What’s next for Kate Winslet, cast







Are you interested in getting more news on Mare of Easttown episode 2? There’s another installment coming to HBO next week — yes, right opposite the Academy Awards. It’s a risky move for a brand-new show to be put in that sort of position, but we do understand what the network is doing here. For starters, this is a show with an Oscar great in Kate Winslet at the front of it. Also, HBO as a network realizes that there are a LOT of different ways viewers can check out this show. We don’t think that they care so much whether or not people watch live; they just want people to watch it.

Do we think that this show is going to be successful? Absolutely. Just remember that this is the perfect HBO detective show — you’ve got a big-name star and a story that involves a murder in some small community. This is 1000% the sort of stuff they do well. Just look at True Detective or Sharp Objects for more evidence of this.

So what is coming up now story-wise? Below, we’ve got the full Mare of Easttown episode 2 synopsis with some more details on the plot ahead:

Mare visits a grisly murder scene before informing the victim’s enraged father; as a video from the night of the crime surfaces, Mare questions suspects in the case and gives an icy welcome to county Detective Colin Zabel, called in to assist.

We would say that in some ways, this episode is still going to be an introduction to who Mare is as a character. There are a lot of things, after all, that we still have to learn about her in a relatively short amount of time. These shows never run for an extremely long period of time, and that’s something to be aware of in advance.

Based on early reviews, we will say this about Mare of Easttown — it does seem like a world well-worth diving into more.

What do you most want to see on Mare of Easttown episode 2?

