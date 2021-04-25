Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 spoilers: Lucille’s discovery







Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 is poised to arrive on BBC One next week and to the surprise of no one, there’s a lot of big stuff ahead! Think in terms of a specific time period, delicate cases, and also a big step forward for Lucille. She’s going to figure something out alongside Shelagh that could prove essential to a patient’s future.

Ultimately, you shouldn’t be surprised that there’s a lot of emotional stuff within this episode — that’s the way that Call the Midwife works! Each episode, in its own way, is around the characters at Nonnatus House doing their part to confront challenges and overtake them.

For a few more specifics, we suggest that you read the full Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 synopsis below:

It’s May 1966 and at clinic Shelagh (Laura Main) examines an overweight lady who is expecting her third child. Concerned about her weight gain and subsequent symptoms, she discusses the case with Lucille (Leonie Elliott), who comes across a new discovery.

Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) are flummoxed by a young patient whose health presents a series of challenges. They become increasingly concerned and do their best to get to the bottom of her unexplained ill health.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it’s our hope that there are a few new wrinkles that this preview does not even hint at! While we know that the goal for Call the Midwife is to largely tell a stellar individual story every week, we do appreciate it when there is something more underneath that we can be excited about from one week to the next.

