Blue Bloods season 11 finale spoilers: Here’s how Joe Hill returns







In the event you haven't heard as of yet, Joe Hill is going to play a role in the upcoming two-part Blue Bloods season 11 finale. So what sort of role is that going to be? We do have more information on that now.

According to a new report from TV Insider, Gloria Reuben is going to reunite with her former Jesse Stone co-star Tom Selleck within the upcoming May 14 event. What’s her role here? She’s an ATF Special Agent by the name of Rachel Weber, and she’s going to be overseeing an undercover operative out in the field — enter Joe Hill.

The last time we saw Will Hochman’s character, it was at the end of last year when he opted to get away from his family, and presumably the force. He needed the time to get away, and a part of his new gig may appeal to him because of anonymity. All of the work that he did on the force was separate from his family heritage, so it was likely difficult for him to have everything suddenly associated with him being a Reagan. How do you contend with something like that? It impacts how your colleagues think of you and react to you. Being undercover, meanwhile, is a way for no one to know just about anything about him. Hopefully, he’s in a spot that hasn’t heard of him because of the headlines.

In speaking more about the Rachel Weber character to the aforementioned website, here is what executive producer Kevin Wade had to say:

“She and Frank have a two-part battle because they obviously both have claims to this young detective … They’re sort of cast in the role of divorced parents who share custody and argue over what’s best for the kid.”

In the end, the one question that matters the most is probably this: What does Joe Hill himself actually want? The finale could make this a little more clear.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

