NCIS season 18 episode 14 spoilers: Gibbs and Phineas reunite!







If you’ve been curious to learn how Phineas is going to return to the NCIS world, we know have an answer! The character, last season in season 17, will be back for the upcoming May 11 episode that carries with it the title of “Unseen Improvements.”

What makes this story so interesting? Gibbs did have an important connection to the kid, as he made him feel important and served as a mentor-of-sorts for a time. Then, there was the heartbreaking reveal that his mother was actually Sahar and was tied very-much into the Ziva story arc that we saw conclude midway through last season. (While it’s nice to see Phineas back, don’t expect a Cote de Pablo return in this episode.)

For a few more specifics on the story itself, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Unseen Improvements” – NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to the uncle of a young boy, Phineas (Jack Fisher), Gibbs’ former neighbor, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are clearly still a lot of questions about this laptop and the story at large — take, for example, whether or not this laptop is tied to Sahar in some way. The photo reveals (courtesy of Gibbs’ dog) that Phineas will be likely paying him a visit, but is Gibbs an actual NCIS agent at this point? We know that there are only two episodes after this one before season 18 is over, so we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for some real, substantial updates on all of this.

