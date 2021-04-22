NCIS season 18 episode 12: How does ‘Sangre’ delay impact future?







As most of you are aware of at the moment, NCIS season 18 episode 12 did not air on CBS as originally intended. The show was subject to a last-minute delay, and with that, we’re stuck with yet another hiatus in a season stuffed full of them.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, though, are we nearing the end of these soon? Do we have something else to look forward to? The answer to both of these questions is “yes,” and there’s a lot to spell out here in terms of the schedule ahead.

The first thing worth noting is that there are five episodes left in NCIS season 18. The second thing, meanwhile, is that the finale is currently set for Tuesday, May 25. That isn’t changing even with the newly-announced schedule swap.

Instead, what we are looking at now is a situation where there will be five episodes airing in a row from now until we get to the end of the season. There are no more hiatuses and with that, you can see the show build up momentum until the finale.

Will Gibbs get his job back at some point before the finale? We’ll have to wait and see on that, but we hope so! If he does ever leave NCIS, our hope is that he does so more on his own terms and while actively a part of the team. We have three more episodes to go for Pam Dawber on this season, so we know that Marcie Warren still has a pretty significant role to play here, as well.

