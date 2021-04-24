Chicago PD season 8 episode 13: Will it lead to more Burgess, Ruzek?







Is Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 a coda on the relationship between Burgess and Ruzek, or instead the introduction to something more? There is so much to think about and, unfortunately, we have a while to do so. The next episode, entitled “Trouble Dolls,” is not airing until May 5.

In an odd way, what these two have needed is a deadline to figure things out for themselves — they’ve been together, been apart, and tried to figure out how to define it. Now, however, they have to make a decision for the sake of Makayla and the process that Kim is going through. The promo for this episode makes that abundantly clear. Can Adam really be Makayla’s guardian in the event that something happens?

The case for them committing to each other – Obviously, it could help in the process of Burgess’ adoption, but it’s something more than that: The idea of family. It’s the idea that despite all of their demons, Adam and Kim can come together in order to make this relationship work. We think they know each other better than anyone and the timing here works out — it’s been eight seasons! Also, we have just enough time left to explore more of this relationship.

The case against it – They have gone through so much, and we’re not sure if they can continue to have the same problems in the long-term. If they do, this puts them in a situation where Makayla gets hurt. They also have jobs that contribute SO much more to the stress.

These two characters have to be realistic in their decision-making here — they know that there is a best version of themselves that can be together, but can they really get there? We hope there are a lot of serious, meaty discussions in this hour — but also ones that build towards a satisfying conclusion.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 for Burgess and Ruzek?

Do you think it will set the stage for something more? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around to make certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







