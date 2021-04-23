Shadow and Bone season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the big premiere today at Netflix, is there a chance for a Shadow and Bone season 2? Or, is a cancellation coming instead? We do have a few things to discuss within this piece!

Before we do too much else here, it’s important to get to the facts: As of right now, nothing is 100% official on the future of the series. There are rumors out there already that another season is happening, but we never want to announce the metaphorical victory too soon.

What we can say is this: There are a number of stories still to adapt, and we have a hard time thinking that Netflix wants to miss out on that opportunity, at least for now. What they’ve got in this show is a property with a built-in following, and one that could be able to build up even more of a fan base over time. While we know that this streaming service does tend to cancel shows faster than some of their competitors these days, they are fond of adaptations and recognize their long-term value. Also, we think that everyone is on some level looking for the next Game of Thrones or an Outlander — a show that carries a passionate social following that can last for many years.

At the moment, we’re imagining that a Shadow and Bone season 2 renewal will be out there at some point over the next month or so — meanwhile, we think more episodes will premiere in 2022. There’s no specific timetable on Netflix shows bringing out more episodes, but with ones early on in their run it makes more sense to give a renewal sooner rather than later. After all, don’t you want to ensure that you keep the audience you have? The last thing you should want is to see them drift off into the sunset.

Of course, we’ll have more news on the future of this series once it becomes available.

