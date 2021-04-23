American Horror Story season 10 spoilers: Paris Jackson signs up!







The upcoming American Horror Story season 10 just got a little more intriguing, and it’s all thanks to Paris Jackson.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the STAR alum is poised to appear in the upcoming season (which is currently subtitled American Horror Story: Double Feature) in an undisclosed role. This casting should come as no surprise, given that executive producer Ryan Murphy has a knack for innovative casting. Just think of some of the big names who have appeared over the years, whether it be a Jessica Lange, a Lady Gaga, a Matt Bomer, or many others.

There is already one incredibly-unique connection between Jackson and another cast member in Macaulay Culkin: He is her godfather! That’s not something you get on the majority of productions out there.

As per usual, Murphy is keeping most of his cards close to the vest as to what to expect on American Horror Story season 10, though we would presume that more will be revealed a little bit later this summer. One of the themes that has been the most teased is the ocean, which suggests that mermaids/sea monsters could be a part of what lies ahead. That at least makes some sense given that it’s a part of horror mythology that this franchise has yet to dive into.

Note that there is no official premiere date yet for Double Feature, but we would expect it back in the fall. Due to the health crisis, this is the longest break between seasons of this show that we have ever experienced.

What do you want to see from Paris Jackson on American Horror Story season 10?

