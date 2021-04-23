Big Brother Canada 9: Where are the live feeds? Will when they return?







If you’re looking for the latest updates on Big Brother Canada 9 this weekend, they all boil down to one question: When are the live feeds coming back?

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a while — think along the lines of Monday night, after the next new episode airs. What’s the reason for that? It’s to keep the result of the show’s latest twist under wraps, and away from live-feeders who would inevitably spoil it online.

Want more Big Brother Canada video coverage? Then watch our most-recent interview with Tina at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are, after all, more fun discussions coming.

For those of you who missed Thursday night’s new episode, here’s a rundown for some of what transpired: Jedson and Tera were both evicted, and one of them will have a chance to re-enter the game via a competition. That took place presumably after last night’s episode, so whoever won is probably already in the house.

Is it frustrating that the result of this is kept from feeders all weekend? Sure, but we can’t sit here and pretend like this is an all-new development for this show. We’ve seen extended feed outages in the past, and we most likely will in future seasons. Unlike Big Brother US, the Canadian version does not charge its fans to view the feeds — with that, it’s a lot easier to withstand any complaints that come in about it.

Game-wise, there’s going to be drama no matter who returns. Tera was evicted in the blink of an eye, whereas with Jedson there are clearly hurt feelings over what he thought was a previously-inseparable trio.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you want to see happen on Big Brother Canada 9 when the feeds come back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







