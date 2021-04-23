Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 3 finale scoop!







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Is some of the recent momentum going to keep rolling along? We have an answer for you within this piece, plus also a larger look to the future.

For now, though, we have to share some of the bad news: We’re not going to see a new episode in the next 24 hours. Tonight marks the final season 3 hiatus of the season, and the first of the final two episodes will air on Friday, April 30. These are episodes that will give you some big personal stories, plenty of action, and could change a lot for Magnum and Higgins moving forward.

Want to get some additional details? Then take a look at the synopses for these two episodes below…

Season 3 episode 15, “Before the Fall” – Magnum’s Uncle Bernardo (Steven Michael Quezada) visits and reveals a shocking secret about Thomas’ mother. Also, TC asks Higgins for help when he realizes he may have witnessed a potential murder from his helicopter, Higgins decides it’s time to tell Ethan the truth about her past and TC offers Shammy the opportunity to become a pilot, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 3 finale, “Bloodline” – Magnum and Higgins work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage. Also, Ethan asks Higgins to join him on an extended trip for Doctors Without Borders just as Magnum starts to open up to other possibilities, on the third season finale of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s the latter part of the finale synopsis that leaves us the most intrigued. What are these “other possibilities,” and how could they shape the future of the show? We wonder, of course, is this has to do with Thomas’ feelings for Higgins, but we may just be saying that as someone who roots for the two of them to be together.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Magnum PI season 3 finale?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

