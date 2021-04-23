The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 spoilers: About ‘The Russian Knot’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 when it arrives on NBC next week? Well, be prepared for one of the more traditional installments of the series.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve been pretty far off the beaten path. After all, there’s been no Elizabeth Keen; tonight, however, we had almost ALL Elizabeth and very little else. Everyone should have more of a standard role in “The Russian Knot,” at least so far as airtime goes. The story, meanwhile, will be anything but ordinary. We’re still in the midst of an emotional back-and-forth with Liz on one side and Reddington on the other. For now, there is no clear sense of how everything is going to end.

What we can go ahead and do, however, is share the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s next:

04/30/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force hatches a plan to steal a Soviet-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages. Townsend puts Liz’s loyalty to the test. Red and Dembe are called to an unexpected meeting. TV-14

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope to at least get a good sense of how Liz is feeling about working with Neville. This is one of the clear challenges with this arrangement — he’s a ruthless killer! We know that Megan Boone’s character has her fair share of this in her DNA, but we do like to think that she has some sort of code. Townsend, however, has no real code at all. He just does whatever he can to get to his desired result. Could this grate on her?

