The Blacklist season 8 episode 14: Who is Mr. French? A look inside







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 14, it goes without saying that there are a lot of questions floating in the wind. One of the biggest ones revolves around how Elizabeth Keen was able to do what she did over the past several episodes. How was she able to stay hidden, and find the resources necessary to do everything she did with the Freelancer or Chemical Mary?

It just so turns out that a lot of it may be tied to a certain Mr. French, someone who we are going to learn a good bit more about tonight.

What we can give you now is a little bit more insight about said Mr. French character! In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you learn that this man will be helping Liz to gather all of her necessary resources to stay alive and hidden after leaving the FBI. This is someone who Katarina trusted implicitly, and with that, she feels confident she can get a little bit of help from him, as well. How that will work remains to be seen, but we’re more than curious to learn more about them.

While “Misere” will be by and large the journey of Liz, we’re also hopeful that it will be a larger dive into Katarina’s world and what she did for so many years. It was never quite clear who worked for her or how she was able to assemble some of the wealth that she had. We’ve long wondered if Alexander Kirk was involved, and we hope that he could come back at some point down the line.

