NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 renewal finally confirmed at CBS







If you’ve been waiting for a while to see an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 renewal at CBS, we’ve got great news coming your way!

Today, the network made it clear that there are more episodes of the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series coming up, and it comes on the heels of another season of solid ratings. While this show isn’t necessarily the ratings monster it once was, it does serve as a solid staple of the Sunday-night lineup. It’s also paired rather well since the premiere of The Equalizer in the hour beforehand, and our hope is that it gets a chance to have a full fall airing right after it alongside the primo NFL and 60 Minutes lead-in.

As for how long NCIS: LA could end up lasting, fingers crossed for a couple more years! We know that NCIS: New Orleans is ending this season, and we wouldn’t be shocked if we are almost at the end of the main series with season 19 coming this fall. CBS seems to be preparing for change already with NCIS: Hawaii getting a formal green light today, and it’s our hope that we see this show crossover with the Los Angeles office at some point before long. That just feels natural given that we’ve seen various LA crossover events already over the years.

We should get a chance to learn more about NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 next month, as CBS will be set to have its upfront events. Until then, there are still a handful of episodes set to arrive this spring! The next new one airs a week from Sunday, and there should be new stories every week from then until the end of the season. No more interruptions, thankfully!

What do you think about NCIS: Los Angeles being renewed for a season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

