Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 promo: Burgess & Ruzek’s big moment







Are Burgess and Ruzek going to get back together on Chicago PD? Is this relationship finally going to be defined in some way? These are questions that a lot of people have been asking for years, and the writers have been slow to present any answers.

Judging from the promo below for the next new episode (entitled “Trouble Dolls”), we may be at a point where everything is about to be revealed. As Burgess makes some decisions about her future with Makayla, we’re also at a point where she needs to make more firm decisions about her future with Adam. The two haven’t been in the best place as of late, but can she count on him to be there for Makayla? What if something happens to her? She has a dangerous job and that makes these discussions all the more important.

We don’t think there is any question as to whether or not these two characters love each other; they absolutely do. The problem that they’re dealing with is so much history and pain. There are scars that don’t go away easily and neither one of them is altogether great when it comes to opening up.

In the end, though, we’re pretty confident that they can get to that next place. For starters, it just feels like it’s time. This is not a new show anymore, and we’ve spent years of watching these two navigate all sorts of different situations. They’ve been together, spent time apart, and suffered a shared tragedy. All we want for them in the future is happiness and peace; it’s not going to be easy, but it’s high time that these two have an opportunity to smile a little more. They’re capable of being there for each other in a way no one else is.

