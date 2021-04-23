Floribama Shore season 4 episode 11 preview: Off to Lake Havasu!







Are you curious to learn more about Floribama Shore season 4 episode 11 next week? Let’s just say it starts with a change of scenery.

After spending most of the season up north in a completely different locale, we’re about to see the entire cast head down to Arizona. In doing so, we’re going to have a chance to see a number of different adventures, plenty of humor, and some old wounds coming up all over again. The fact that there is more drama around Gus shouldn’t surprise anyone, since that is the way the story is going this time around. (For a small taste of what’s to come, just take a look at the attached promo.)

As for why the cast is heading down to Arizona in the first place, it’s a part of MTV’s grand plan to keep pushing out new episodes while also ensuring safety. They cannot take the cast to a crowded place where their health could be compromised. They also have to think about their crew. That’s why this season was filmed in a bubble environment and most of the “guests” are those who undergo the proper procedures in advance. It’s harder to make a show like this in such an environment — with that being said, though, some of these cast members are content machines. That’s why Floribama Shore is still on the air in the first place!

As over-the-top and ridiculous as some of the storylines are this season, remember that this is not some scripted comedy. There’s a lot of real stuff going on this season, including Nilsa’s pregnancy, hurt feelings, and cast members actively thinking more and more about their future. Hopefully there is more of a traditional season 5, but if we were the cast filming this season, we don’t think we would look that far ahead.

