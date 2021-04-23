Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 5 return date hopes at NBC







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 5 return date at NBC? Are we going to see Christopher Meloni and the rest of the cast back on the air before too long?

Well, here is where we hand down some of the bad news — we are entering our first real hiatus of this short season after tonight’s “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of.” There is no episode slated for next week, and it’s possible that the show is off the air for another episode after the fact. More than likely, you will be waiting until early-to-mid May to see Organized Crime return.

So what’s the reason for the long wait? It has everything to do with a number of different factors, but the primary one may just be Organized Crime having such a late start to production. NBC wants to obviously save some episodes for the key May sweeps period, and it’s hard when filming’s only been going on for so long and there have been multiple shutdowns due to positive tests. For the next couple of weeks, the network is programming two-hour blocks of Manifest instead.

Much like we said earlier when discussing the future of Law & Order: SVU, though, don’t take this hiatus as some sort of negative sign or reason to think that the series is ending anytime soon. That may not end up being the case. SVU already has a multi-season renewal, and while we’re still waiting for more on its spin-off, there is no reason to be anything other than confident! Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for more good news soon.

