Big Brother Canada 9: Live Fake Double Eviction updates!







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, you are going to see an event like no other in the Fake Double Eviction! How does it work? The first eviction will happen as planned and then after that, you’ll see things proceed as though it’s a Double Eviction. The twist is that the two houseguests evicted tonight will get a chance to fight in order to re-enter the game. One of them will, and it’s a valuable second chance for someone that also helps to keep the game fresh. (Of course, you could also label this twist unfair, but you can do the same thing about a TON of other twists we’ve seen in the game over time.)

Like with most updates pertaining to Big Brother Canada eviction shows, we’ll be offering more updates LIVE as things progress. Here’s to hoping for some great drama, and a moment or two that could go down in the history books. If Jedson leaves after not using the Veto on himself, it could be up there.

Want to watch our most-recent Big Brother Canada interview in video form? Then all you have to do is look at that below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for other updates.

First Eviction – Jedson was sent out unanimously, with even Beth voting against him. It was a move that he’ll be potentially ridiculed for later that set all of this up, but it was smart for everyone else to get him out when they had the chance.

HoH and nominations – Tychon won! He took advantage of this opportunity in order to put Tera and Beth on the block. This was, more than likely, his chance to get Beth out of the game.

Power of Veto – Breydon won! This was his first competition win this season, and he opted to not use it and keep nominations the same.

Eviction – It’s … Tera? We thought for sure that Beth was gone to jury here! We’re totally befuddled over this decision at the moment.

What did you want to see on the Big Brother Canada 9 fake Double Eviction entering tonight?

