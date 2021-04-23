Last Man Standing season 9 episode 17: Christoph Sanders directs!

Last Man StandingWant to know a little bit about Last Man Standing season 9 episode 17? Let’s kick things off with some big news behind the scenes. This episode, entitled “Love & Negotiation,” is directed by none other than series regular Christoph Sanders! In addition to playing Kyle on the Fox comedy, this is a chance for him to flex some other creative muscles.

One of the things that the producers are doing a great job at this season is giving so many of their performers opportunities to do a lot of different things. We’ve seen both Amanda Fuller and Jordan Masterson direct recent episodes, and this is a chance for Sanders to dive in as well! Directing is a valuable skill that you can take to other jobs, which is always a great thing if you want to have a versatile future.

Now, let’s get to what’s ahead story-wise — there is a lot of exciting stuff to come, especially when it comes to fun back-and-forth discussions featuring different characters. The Last Man Standing season 9 episode 17 synopsis below offers up more scoop:

Kristin and Ryan go head-to-head in a business negotiation for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation. Meanwhile, Vanessa and Mandy compete to see who can log the most steps in a day in the all-new “Love & Negotiation” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 29 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-917) (TV-PG L)

By the end of this episode, we hope that there are a few more breadcrumbs dropped as to where the story is going entering the finale. The last episode shouldn’t just come out of nowhere; instead, you have to watch things build up slowly and get a vision as to what Mike Baxter and his family’s lives will look like once we get further down the line.

