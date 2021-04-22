Station 19 season 4 episode 13 return date: ‘I Guess I’m Floating’







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in getting the Station 19 season 4 episode 13 return date? What about a few more details on where things are going from here? As you would expect, we’ve got a few different things to break down here!

Let’s kick things off, though, with the following: While it would be great to have a new episode on ABC next week, that’s simply not happening. We’re entering a brief, one-week hiatus, and the show is going to be back come Thursday, May 6. The episode ahead is entitled “I Guess I’m Floating,” and the synopsis below makes it clear that there are some very important events coming up:

“I Guess I’m Floating” – Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death after the Black Firefighter’s Coalition banquet on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

What does it mean to wrestle with “life and death” within this circumstance? That is the big question that we’re left to wonder here at the moment. We know that this is a show more than capable of killing off a number of major characters — we’ve seen that done in the past, and this alone is a pretty big indicator that the producers have no problem doing it again in the future. We just hope that in the event there are some big departures coming down the road, they are done with great power and meaning. We never want to see a situation where a character is killed off just for the sake of shock value.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d much-rather see a situation here where no major character is killed off at all. Isn’t that so much better?

