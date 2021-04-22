Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 10 spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question — but of course also look to the future.

We’ve had a chance to check out a lot of great stories already on the network, but unfortunately, you will have to wait a while for what’s next. How long are we talking here? Think until we get around to Thursday, May 6. The next new episode carries with it the title of “Encore,” and there’s going to be a lot of important decisions now. With Stella in particular, she’s looking for one that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

To get a few more details now all about what’s ahead, be sure to check out the Walker episode 10 synopsis below:

STELLA CONFRONTS CLINT – With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family. The episode was written by Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Stacey K. Black (#110). Original airdate 5/6/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As we move further through the rest of the season, it certainly makes sense that there would be some unexpected detours. Walker is a show about family, but we can’t lose sight along the way that this is a drama! With that in mind, it only makes sense for the writers to consistently keep us all on our toes.

