The Resident season 4 spoilers: Will show replace Dr. Mina Okafor?







On this past episode of The Resident season 4, we said a very-sad farewell to the character of Dr. Mina Okafor. We’re still having a hard time processing that, especially since we long believed that she would find a way to stay in the country.

Earlier this week, we dove into some of the reasons why original series regular Shaunette Renée Wilson is departing the show. Now, we’ve got another burning question: How will the show replace her? Are there other actors who are going to be brought on board?

The answer to this is a little bit complicated — as it turns out, the writers have already forged a path towards the future. They are just doing it with characters they’ve recently added, including Leela and Billie, as opposed to ones they will be bringing on board moving forward. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Andrew Chapman had to say:

“Because we knew Mina was leaving from early on, one of the things we did was look for people to bring into Chastain who are not replacements, but are additions to the cast who will be fun to watch and will… bring new elements into the show. We were handed lemons with [Wilson] leaving, but we looked to make lemonade.”

Obviously, the show must go on, and we don’t think that either Billie or Leela is going to fall into the same exact place we saw Mina in before her exit. What we’re left to wonder more is how her departure will impact some other characters — Nic and Mina were such close friends, and of course AJ loved her and was willing to move to the other side of the world to be with her.

