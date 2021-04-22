Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 spoilers: Frank’s out in the field!







For those of you who did not know already, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 is going to be airing a week from Friday! It’s a while to wait, but it could be worthwhile just for the Frank storyline alone.

What makes it especially notable right now? Think in terms of Tom Selleck being in a slightly different environment. For most of the season, the character has been confined to either family dinner or the Commissioner’s Office — this is typically the case on this show, but that feels even more the case with us in the midst of the global health crisis.

So what is causing Frank to head out into the field, or potentially the scene of an accident? Some of it may be tied to his son Jamie. Per the official synopsis for “Fallen Heroes,” Will Estes’ character “faces official reprimand from Frank when he refuses to explain why he contests the arrest report of a fellow officer assaulted in the field, a rising rookie with allies in City Hall.” So what does this mean? It’s possible that Frank is out to try and defuse a situation, or he is trying to see what exactly is going on with Jamie. It’s a hard political bind to be in if Frank has an officer on staff who is being protected by higher-ups. We know already that there’s a contentious relationship between him and Mayor Chase, and he may not want to make things even worse.

We’ll see how this story unfolds but, in the end, we have to think Frank will have Jamie’s back. There could be a compromise made on some level, but we know that these two men want the same thing when the dust settles.

Hopefully, come tomorrow we’ll have a promo for what is coming up next…

