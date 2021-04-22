Good Trouble season 3 episode 11 return date hopes at Freeform







Following last night’s midseason finale, are you interested in learning the Good Trouble season 3 episode 11 return date? What about some more news in terms of what lies ahead?

The first thing we should go ahead and do here is get the bad news out of the way — you’re going to be waiting a long time. That’s hard to digest, given some of the big reveals the story left us off on! We can’t say with 100% certainty what Davia is going to do now that Dennis has shown back up. Meanwhile, we also struggle to know how Gael is going to handle the pregnancy news that has come in from Isabella.

What we can say with at least some confidence is that Good Trouble will be coming back on Freeform at some point between now and the end of the year. If you watch this network with some regularity, you know that they like to air their episodes in batches — it’s possible this show comes back in either the summer or early fall and at that point, we can have a larger discussion about what the future could hold here. The ratings for Good Trouble have never been spectacular, but it has a loyal audience who has consistently worked to keep checking out these stories.

To get a little more insight on the Gael twist in particular, here is what showrunner Joanna Johnson had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

Something that interests me is just this idea of what happens when you’re not in a relationship with the person you’re going to have a baby with, and how do you navigate that, and how do you talk about the future? It’s so complicated, and especially [with] someone you barely know. So I thought that’d be really interesting to explore. And also, for their age, it’s just very overwhelming when you don’t have money, when you don’t know how you’re going to take care of a child.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 3 episode 11?

