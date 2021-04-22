Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 return date: Burgess’ big decision







Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 looks to be an incredibly important episode. However, you’ll be waiting a while to see it.

Just like its fellow One Chicago counterparts in Med and PD, you’re going to be stuck waiting here until Wednesday, May 5 to see what is coming up next. Would it be nice to get another installment next week? Sure, but what we think NBC is doing is saving up all their remaining episodes for May sweeps. You’ll get the rest of the season without any more interruptions, and that’s probably great news for those who at least want a few weeks that feel like a normal season.

Now, let’s get to some of what lies ahead — and how important it’s going to be for Kim Burgess. Below, we’ve got the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

05/05/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Burgess has to make a tough decision about Makayla. TV-14

The Burgess – Makayla story is one that has played out for a good while, and it’s honestly hard to tell in advance which way things will go. We know that she cares for her, but also that there are a number of moving parts here and she also has a very dangerous job. No matter what is decided here, we do hope that the story finds a way to move towards a happier conclusion. Given that this character has gone through so much already, doesn’t she deserve a reason to smile at some point? Can’t you say the same for Adam Ruzek?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 8 episode 13?

