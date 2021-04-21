Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Is season 5 still filming?







Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll do our part to answer that — and of course, try to look ahead.

If you’ve seen the updates from the past couple of weeks, though, you know some of the bad news already: There is no installment coming up in the near future. The show is on an extended hiatus until we get around to July, which is when we hope that we’ll be getting a rather large batch of episodes all at once! There’s clearly a lot for the writers to unravel here, especially when it comes to the state of Jughead — we hope that he’s okay but with this show in particular, we know that they love toying with our hearts.

So what we can tell you while you wait for new episodes is simply this: The cast and crew are still in the process of making new episodes! In a recent post on Instagram, cast member Vanessa Morgan (Toni) made it clear that she was returning from her maternity leave and back on set — with her baby in tow! Hopefully, that will make a lot of people happy who have been hoping for more of this character. We’re expecting a lot of fun from Riverdale moving forward — especially if they do a musical episode in this post-time jump world.

We also know already that there is a Riverdale season 6 on the way, so you really don’t have anything to worry about when it comes to the long-term future. Instead, you can just sit around and enjoy what is directly in front of you.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5 and the long-term future?

