Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? What lies ahead in season 4?







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Is this short hiatus for the series finally at an end? Within this article, we’re happy to answer those two questions, and then also look ahead! There is, after all, a number of things to look forward to.

What’s one of the biggest things? That there is a new episode airing on the network tonight! We know that the scheduling patterns for the military drama have been rather frustrating and unfortunately, that won’t be changing in the immediate future — there is no new episode on the air next week. At least “Rearview Mirror” should be a fascinating look at some of the emotional aftermath of the past few weeks, whether it be Jason’s trial or some of what Ray has been going through.

In the event that you did not know, tonight’s episode was directed by Max Thieriot! You can read an interview with him previewing this episode here; meanwhile, the attached synopsis gives you more insight on what lies ahead:

“Rearview Mirror” – Jason’s visit with a former teammate causes him to reevaluate his role as team leader. Also, several Bravo members grapple with their personal relationships when Command sends them on an unexpected mission to the coast of Africa, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The more that we dive into this episode, the more that you can expect to see some great character moments — plus, the start of a new mission to boot! One of the things we’ve long come to realize with this show is things can turn on a dime. There may be a lot of unanswered questions for Bravo as they head overseas, and there is also no clear indicator as to when they will be answered.

