SEAL Team season 4 episode 12 sneak peek: Jason gets reflective







SEAL Team season 4 episode 12 is set to arrive on CBS this week, and early signs suggest that we’ve got great stuff ahead! This is also some emotional stuff, which makes sense in the aftermath of Jason Hayes’ trial.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a fantastic conversation between Jason and Ray, one that makes it clear that David Boreanaz’s character still has a lot on his mind. In particular, he’s thinking a lot about that letter from Theo, one that made a dramatic impact on him. It served as a major blast from his past, and he’s left to wonder what he should do with some of these feelings. This is, in general, something that the character has struggled with — how do you express himself away from the job? Being Bravo One has always been a major part of his identity and he’s used to living in the present. Being away from the team for a little while has clearly given him a new perspective.

Is there a chance that Jason could end up visiting Theo over the course of this episode? It’s something that Ray suggests and with that in mind, we have to think there’s a possibility that it happens. He’s only an hour away!

This episode of SEAL Team is entitled “Rearview Mirror,” and we have to think that on some level, that’s a reference to Jason’s state of mind. He’s not used to looking back, but is there some value in that? We like to think there is some beautiful scenery all around you; in declining to look back, sometimes you lose sight on some beautiful memories.

Elsewhere in this episode, Ray has a lot of family issues to deal with in the wake of this past episode, while Clay gets used to a new living arrangement and Sonny prepares for fatherhood.

