The Challenge: Double Agents finale video: CT and Amber’s decision







Tomorrow night on MTV, The Challenge: Double Agents will be continuing its finale event — and yes, it seems to be absolutely epic. It has to be when you’ve got THIS much money on the line and so many important choices that need to be made.

For CT and Amber, their decision could define the whole end of the season. The two are in a good spot in the midst of the final, and they have a chance to make things even better for themselves. It all comes down to this: Who should the two sabotage? How can they take advantage of this opportunity to get a little bit further ahead? At this point, you have to think strategically — alliances need to be out the door and it’s imperative you think more along the lines of getting past the finish line.

As for whether or not this happens, that remains to be seen. For Amber in particular, she seems more than okay to let CT handle this decision. We understand that he’s the veteran and she may just want to see where he’s at, but if she’s got an opinion, we hope that she speaks it! These two are going to need each other to finish things off.

No matter what happens in the final, though, we gotta give The Challenge credit for finding a way to produce a really epic season of TV amidst a global health crisis, and also one that featured so many big personalities and notable moments. We know that The Challenge: All-Stars may still be going on over on the Paramount+ streaming service, but we are going to miss the main MTV show during its time away.

As one door closes, though, another opens, and we have a feeling we’ll be hearing so much more about the next season soon enough.

The end is near 😱 with $$$ on the line, will CT's & Amber B's decisions align with fellow alliances or break them? 👀 Part II of #TheChallenge36 finale continues tomorrow at 8/7c on @MTV 📛 pic.twitter.com/QFKAFbMKWa — Bad Gal TJ (@ChallengeMTV) April 20, 2021

