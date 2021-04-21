New Amsterdam season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Disconnected’







Next week on New Amsterdam season 3 episode 9, you’re going to see something hardly all that surprising: Max Goodwin trying to solve a problem. This time around, it’s a subject that so many of us often take for granted: Broadband internet access. In a lot of rural areas out there, this is not accessible — but that’s something for the U.S. government to deal with. The hospital is Max’s domain, and he could recognize that there are some troubling things when it comes to access in his own institution.

We don’t have to tell you how important broadband could be in a hospital environment, especially a public hospital as sprawling and as important as this one. Of course, it’s also something that he will have to find the money for, which we imagine won’t be that easy when some out there are looking to clutch onto it for as long as possible.

Below, we’ve got the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some other information about this episode (entitled “Disconnected”):

04/27/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max is on a mission to deliver free broadband access. Reynolds treats a young girl with a gunshot wound. Sharpe gives difficult news to a long-time patient. Iggy is immensely proud of his patient’s success but worries that he may be getting too close. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we imagine we’ll have at least some closure for Max’s storyline. As for everyone else, things are a little bit more up in the air. The Iggy story feels like something that will be a part of multiple episodes, largely because he does have that history of getting super-involved. It’s because he cares and often, that is a great thing! Yet, it does come with its fair share of challenges.

What do you think is going to be coming on New Amsterdam season 3 episode 9 when it arrives next week?

