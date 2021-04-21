New Amsterdam season 3: Where is Dr. Kapoor; is Anupam Kher leaving?







Where is Dr. Kapoor on New Amsterdam season 3? If you are wondering about that entering tonight’s episode, we definitely understand.

If you missed this past episode, here’s a quick look at some of what happened. Dr. Kapoor did not return to work and as a matter of fact, it was revealed that he never would. The next day, it was confirmed that Anupam Kher was officially leaving the series after being a part of it from the very beginning. There are multiple reasons for the exit — Kher is in India, and it is hard to travel frequently due to the global health crisis. Meanwhile, he is currently caring for his wife amidst a battle with blood cancer. There are things that are more important than a TV show, and what is going on with him is yet another reflection of that.

We do hope that at some point down the line, there is at least a chance for more closure with this character. We do think that the door is always open, and New Amsterdam will find a way to move forward in the process. We imagine that some new characters will be introduced and that the show will continue to evolve. This is in a lot of ways reflective of what’s going on in the real world, as doctors and other hospital employees often do leave for a wide array of different reasons.

We’ll miss Dr. Kapoor dearly, and we’re sure that New Amsterdam will feel the same way. Max Goodwin assembled his staff with the best and brightest — he understood how important it was to ensure that the hospital was rebuilt the right way. Kapoor was a big part of that, but there is still so much more work to be done.

