Why did Shaunette Renée Wilson leave The Resident, Mina Okafor role?







You may know at this point that Shaunette Renée Wilson is leaving The Resident after the events of Tuesday’s episode. Now, we have to get to the next order of business — why? What went into having this exit happen now?

For those wondering some of the circumstances surrounding this exit, it all comes down to Wilson’s own personal choice. In a statement (via TVLine), here is what the actress had to say on the subject:

“After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed — and gave my character a wonderful sendoff … I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr. Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of The Resident for their support over the last four seasons.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Andrew Chapman said the following (to the aforementioned publication) about planning this departure out — something that couldn’t be easy given how beloved she is:

We knew from pretty much the beginning of the season that Shaunette wanted to exit the show, and that she was going to be allowed to exit the show. We were heartbroken. We love Shaunette, we love the Mina character, we feel like the character of Mina is so baked into the DNA of the show, and she was such a foundational member of the cast — that strong, truth-telling character is so important. But it is what it is, and people move on, so we knew from the beginning that we were going to have to figure out a way to exit her.

We are absolutely sad to be losing this character, but props to producers for allowing Wilson to move on if she wished to do so. We’re psyched to see what she does next! We also are curious how this departure will impact AJ, Nic, and everyone else at the hospital moving forward.

Are you sad that Mina is no longer going to be on The Resident?

