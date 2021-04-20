Is Shaunette Renée Wilson leaving The Resident, Mina Okafor role?







Is Shaunette Renée Wilson leaving The Resident following the events of tonight’s episode? Is that something you should be concerned over? We’ll talk about the status of Mina Okafor throughout this article!

We should start off by getting into the following first: Why we are worried in the first place. On this past episode, Mina decided that she was going to head back to Nigeria, where she recognizes that she can make a difference. It also spares her of having to deal with a backlog in immigration that will likely cause her only more problems. AJ indicated that he would be fine to make the journey with her, and that makes sense for that character. He loves her, and of course he would stand behind her in her quest to find her calling.

For the time being, we should note that there’s no official word that Wilson is leaving the show; nonetheless, we’re concerned. The problems Mina is facing are not ones that are easily resolved, and the writers clearly went in this direction for a reason. Could they focus on Mina and/or AJ if the two are overseas? Sure, but we think they’d want to get the two of them back at Chastain soon enough. This is a show ultimately about an ensemble, and the relationships that they have with each other while they do their best to save lives. We’re crossing our fingers she’ll find a way to stay put, or at least only be gone for a short stretch.

After the episode…

One of the most heartbreaking moments of the episode came when AJ and Mina discussed how he ultimately couldn’t go — you could sense the pain in the room. While we hadn’t heard anything about Shaunette leaving the show ahead of time, the whole story felt like a goodbye, complete with embraces, powerful conversations, and moments with many major characters. This may be it … at least for now. (Update: Learn more about why Wilson is leaving.)

